Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Health System's CEO, Michael Riordan will be stepping down this year and actively supporting the search for a replacement, officials released to media. Riordan is the current Co-CEO of Prisma Health along with Co-CEO Charles D. Beaman Jr.
Together, they hope to set a strong foundation of governance and leadership for Prisma Health, and empower a new leader by January 1, 2020, to move the organization into the future.
Following a smooth transition, they will step down from their Co-CEO roles; their contracts conclude at the end of 2019.
The in-depth recruitment process, led by nationally known executive search firm Witt/Kieffer, is expected to be completed by summer, with the new CEO in place by late summer 2019.
Prisma Health is the largest not-for-profit health organization in South Carolina, serving more than 1.2 million patients annually – or about one-quarter of the state’s population.
The new company has more than 30,000 team members; affiliates include GHS in the Upstate and Palmetto Health in the Midlands. Because of Prisma Health’s broader scope, 42 percent of South Carolinian's now live within 15 minutes of one of its outpatient facilities.
Prisma Health also released to media that they will be opening a new home office in Greenville this year.
