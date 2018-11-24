Spartanburg, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Spartanburg Fire Department said they responded to a residential house fire in the Converse Heights area, this morning around 3:30 a.m.
Several city crews responded to the scene, Northside, Southside, Hillcrest, and City Main. County units assisted as well, including Drayton, Whitney, Hilltop, and Croft Fire Departments.
Crews arrived on scene and saw heavy fire showing from one side of the duplex. The fire was under control in under 30 minutes, authorities say. Everyone made it out safely, the fire department says.
