COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina lawmakers have given key approval to a bill linking the state tax code to the federal tax code and Gov. Henry McMaster has promised to sign it as soon as possible.
The tax conformity bill allows taxpayers to transfer information and deductions from their federal tax returns to their state returns since South Carolina doesn't have its own tax code.
The federal tax bill passed last year by Congress complicated a normally easy issue by eliminating personal exemptions.
The General Assembly added deductions for business and families with children so state taxes wouldn't rise.
The Senate passed the bill 37-4 on Tuesday and the House voted 117-0 on Wednesday in a special session.
McMaster said on Twitter he will sign the bill before the end of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.