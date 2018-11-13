Anderson, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- S.C. Highway patrol responded to a bus crash today, around 3:00 p.m. The accident happened around Freeman Drive and Hood Road, troopers say.
The bus driver made a left turn and swiped an oncoming utility truck. There were 22 students on board, troopers report. None were hurt.
The bus driver was cited for the accident.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more details.
