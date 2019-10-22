COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The NCAA has come to a resolution agreement after a USC football staff member was involved in a Level II violation, according to a press release.
Through investigation, the NCAA discovered that in May of 2018, an impermissible off-campus contact occurred involving an assistant coach and a sophomore prospective student-athlete from January to June 2018.
The NCAA and the University of South Carolina have come to an agreement on corrective actions to take following the incident. The actions agreed upon are:
- The entire football coaching staff is prohibited from any off campus recruiting activity for the first two weeks of the 2019 spring evaluation period.
- A reduction of 12 evaluation days for the 2018-19 academic year.
- The entire football coaching staff is prohibited from any off campus recruiting activity for the first four weeks of the 2019 fall evaluation period.
- A restriction in telephone and text communication with prospective student-athletes for a two-week period beginning September 1, 2019.
- In May 2019, as conducted multiple times in the past, one-on-one education was provided to the head coach and staff regarding NCAA contact and evaluation legislation.
- USC has ceased recruiting the involved prospective student-athlete and the prospective student-athlete is ineligible for competition at USC.
- The head coach is limited to off-campus contact during the fall 2019 contact period to 10 prospective student-athletes.
- The Athletics Department has been fined $10,000 and the football program will be on a one-year probationary period. The probationary period does not include any restrictions on regular season or post-season competition.
