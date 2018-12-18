Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -– The University of South Carolina Upstate will celebrate the accomplishments of 545 students this evening during its December Graduation at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.
Dr. Brendan Kelly, chancellor of USC Upstate, will offer comments and words of encouragement for the university’s fall Class of 2018 at the 7 p.m. ceremony.
“USC Upstate will continue to build a strong reputation as a major regional partner in fulfilling critical workforce needs while contributing to the social, cultural, and economic development of the Upstate,” Kelly said. “The continued success and growth of this university is vital not only to our community, but the entire state of South Carolina.”
“With more than 80 percent of our graduates remaining in the region to build successful careers and lives as leaders in our communities, I have no doubt USC Upstate will play an important role in the future vitality of the region and state,” Kelly added.
Other speakers will include USC Upstate Student Government Association President James L. Parham III, Tommy Young, chairman of Spartanburg County’s Commission for Higher Education, and Lt. Col. Bryan Dunker, professor of military science for the Army ROTC program at USC Upstate.
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium is at 385 N. Church St. in downtown Spartanburg. Doors open for seating at 6 p.m. The processional will begin at 6:40 p.m.
Tickets for the ceremony are sold out, but it will be broadcast live at www.uscupstate.edu/graduation.
