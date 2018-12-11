Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Patients of the Shriners Hospitals for Children in several cities around the nation will be able to have a visit with Santa, on Dec.11 and Dec.12.
The visits will be conducted virtually with advanced video technology, provided by Dimension Data.
Instead of the traditional reindeer and sleigh, Santa and his workshop will be carried to each location via the same telehealth technology used to connect medical professionals with patients at off-site locations.
Large screens, high-definition video cameras and holiday-themed rooms allow each child to interact with Santa in real time, as if they were together in the North Pole. This heartwarming visit from a previous year’s event shows the technology melting away distance to provide a magical moment with Santa.
“Any young child should be able to visit Santa during the holidays, or receive help from a trained medical professional during a time of need,” said Mitchell Hershkowitz, GTM Executive, Digital Workplace at Dimension Data Americas.
“Telehealth services can help bring the magic of the holidays and modern medicine to people who may not otherwise be able to experience either.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.