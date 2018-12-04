Kershaw, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) -- Jack and Diane, an odd couple, were rescued from Kershaw, South Carolina, when their owner vanished, rescue officials say. The donkey and emu couple are inseparable and reportedly sleep together.
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue Founder Jennifer Gordon took action to make sure the two could stay together, and posted about their adoption. The post gathered more than 2,000 inquires the Associated Press reported.
One of the inquires came from a familiar face on the television screen, the Walking Dead actor, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Jeffrey Morgan plays the villainous Negan on the zombie thriller TV hit.
Jennifer Gordon decided the actor would be the best fit for the South Carolina couple since he has the best resources to care for the pair. The donkey and emu can roam free on his Hudson Valley, New York, farm, Associated Press says.
Jeffrey Morgan will be adopting Jack and Diane on Tuesday.
