- Denny’s will keep all locations open on Christmas. In fact, it’s typically their busiest day of the year.
- Golden Corral will have most locations open on the 25th.
- Huddle House is open all day, all year, including Christmas. All menus will be served Christmas Day.
- IHOP will keep most locations open on Christmas.
- Panda Express is expected to have most locations open. You may want to call ahead just to be sure.
- Romano's Macaroni Grill in Greenville will be open from noon to 8 p.m.
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse will have all locations open, typically noon to 8 p.m., but hours may vary. The restaurant will be serving regular menus along with special surf and turf.
- Starbucks locations will open on Christmas. Check with your local location for specific hours.
- Waffle House will, of course, be open. You can grab your waffles all day long.
- Barley's Taproom & Pizzeria will open the upstairs bar around 8 p.m.
- City Tavern will be open. Call for hours.
- Connolly's Irish Pub will have live music and will be open at 4:30 p.m.
- Dave & Buster's will open at 6 p.m.
- Jack in the Box will have multiple locations open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- The Radio Room in Greenville will open at 8 p.m.
- Up on the Roof will open at 11 a.m.
- Red Bowl is open, so you can get your holiday sushi.
- On the Border grill, so yes, quac is a Christmas food.
- Hardees (On Pelham Road) is open but drive thru only.
- Epic Buffett (Simpsonville) open till 9:30 p.m.
Want to know what is open Christmas day? Here's the list:
Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
