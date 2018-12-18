Greenwood, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- More jobs are coming to Greenwood County with the investment of a $35.2 million, from a global provider or high quality fibers and plastics.
With six manufacturing plants already in the southeast, Ascend is the global leader in the production of nylon, from apparel to airbags.
Located at 1515 Highway 246 South in Greenwood, S.C. Ascend plans to upgrade several lines in early 2019 to increase production capacity.
Those interested in joining the Ascend team should visit the company's careers page online:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.