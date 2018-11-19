Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- The 85-385 Gateway Project is making new head way, as the contractor is reportedly finishing the final stages of work on the new ramp this week, from 85 SB to Woodruff rd, Gateway Project officials released.
Gateway officials plan to open the ramp to all traffic in the days to come. The photos shown are before and after pictures of the ramp and it's last asphalt surfacing.
The first photo was taking on September 30th, and the remaining two photos were taken on Monday, November 19th.
Stay with FOX Carolina for latest updates and opening schedule.
