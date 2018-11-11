GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Evening commuters taking I-85 southbound should expect detours or plan alternate routes this week as crews demolish an old bridge.
Beginning Monday night, crews will be destroying parts of the old I-385 northbound bridge over I-85. Detours will start nightly at 10 p.m. and run until 5 a.m. the following day.
Traffic will be detoured onto I-385 northbound to Exit 37. Drivers will then take Roper Mountain Moad to I-385 southbound and proceed to Exit 36B to return to I-85 southbound.
The detour is expected to end on Friday. Drivers are asked to obey all traffic signs and maintain proper speed limits during the work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.