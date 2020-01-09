CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) – Southeastern Grocers announced Thursday that the company will close the BI-LO on Smokey Park Highway in Candler.
Joe Caldwell, Senior Manager of Corporate Communications, said in a news release that the decision to close the underperforming store was not made lightly.
“The successful execution of our strategy will at times require us to make difficult decisions that may impact some of our associates.” Caldwell stated in a news release. “We are committed to ensuring all associates are treated with the dignity, respect and compassion they deserve. They were the first to know of this decision and have our dedicated support during this transition.”
Merchandise will be marked down as the store works to clear its inventory ahead of the closing.
Caldwell said the store will close on or before February 3.
