(FOX Carolina) Southeastern Grocers, a parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Mas, Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores, has issued a recall of two cookie products from their bakeries due to the inclusion of an undeclared allergen found in the products.
The company says the 18-count Variety Pack containing peanut butter cookies, and the 18-count Peanut Butter Cookie pack did not have the appropriate label depicting the inclusion of peanut ingredients.
All of the products were sold at Southeastern Grocers stores with a shelf life of five days. Anyone who may have purchased these items is strongly encouraged to throw them away, or return them to any store for a full refund.
The affected products and their corresponding SLU codes are:
- 18-count Variety Pack – containing Peanut Butter Cookies – 5079
- 18-count Peanut Butter Cookies – 69886
Customers with questions may contact the Customer Call Center toll free at (844) 745-0463 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
