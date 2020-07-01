Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, Southeastern Grocers announced they would be joining a growing list of companies participating in the Stop Hate for Profit campaign.
The campaign is asking for all businesses to stand in solidarity with the American values of freedom, equality and justice and to not advertise on Facebook's services in July.
Southeastern Grocers says beginning today, they will put an indefinite hold on advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the hopes they continue to champion progressive change and better enforce their stated policies.
A spokesperson for the company says,"We passionately believe that we are stronger together and every voice matters. This is a time for action – and we hope that other grocery retailers, both in the Southeast and throughout the U.S., will join us in this movement."
Southeastern Grocers is now part of a growing list of companies boycotting advertising on the website. Other companies include Adidas, Reebok, Honda, Coca-Cola and many others.
More on the Stop Hate for Profit campaign can be found here.
