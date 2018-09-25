CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Former South Carolina Treasurer and reality-TV star Thomas Ravenel was booked into jail Tuesday.
Ravenel, 56, appeared on the Bravo cable show “Southern Charm.”
Online records at the Al Canon Detention Center in Charleston County show Ravenel was booked just after 10 a.m. on a charge of assault and battery second degree.
According to the Post and Courier newspaper, a woman filed an incident report in May claiming that Ravenel assaulted her in his Charlotte Street home in January, 2015. The newspaper said it’s unclear in Tuesday’s arrest was connected to that incident.
