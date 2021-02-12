ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Southern Conference announced on Friday that there will be no general ticket sales for the upcoming men's and women's basketball tournaments next month.
According to a release, the the tournament is implementing this policy in accordance with COVID-19 safety measures stablished by the state of North Carolina and Buncombe County.
The conference says that if the tournament is unable to be completed, then a NCAA qualifier will be chosen based off conference win percentage over the regular season. If two teams have identical conference win percentages, the team that has played more conference games that season will be be given preference.
The Southern Conference basketball championships will be played in Asheville from March 4 through 8.
MORE NEWS: Asheville doughnut shop is 'Food & Wine' magazine's pick for best in NC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.