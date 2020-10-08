*This segment is sponsored by Pedigree*
ASHEVILLE – Happening this weekend, you can tour the Southern Living Idea House in Asheville and meet some pups in need of forever homes while you are there.
Southern Living is partnering with Pedigree to find homes for dogs at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.
On Saturday and Sunday when you tour the idea house, you can meet their rescue dogs.
If you decide to adopt, our company sponsor, Pedigree, will reimburse the cost under their One True Loyalty Program up to $200,000 worth of adoptions.
All you have to do is buy two 15-pound bags of Pedigree dog food and save the receipts. You can then upload those to their website to get a rebate for the adoption cost.
It's part of Pedigree's commitment to help shelter dogs, like the ones at Brother Wolf, find loving homes.
"Brother Wolf Animal Rescue provides an incredibly lifesaving safety net for animals who are no longer able to stay in the homes that they're in, and so we will have animals who were rescued from situations that, and it's really important to get those animals into loving homes so that they can stay happy, and healthy, and thriving," said Leah Craig Fieser, Executive Director of Brother Wolf, which is based out of Asheville and helps animals across Western NC find homes.
"We're excited to partner with Southern Living, the Pedigree brand, and Brother Wolf. Pedigree brand has done a phenomenal job of helping shelters to find homes for pets and they have a program called the One True Loyalty Program, that will help people to pay for the adoption fee if you purchase two bags, two 15 pound bags of dog food," said Rick Buchanan, owner of Buchanan Construction, the builder of the Idea House. They turn those receipts in. They'll reimburse you for the adoption fee.
Brother Wolf will be there from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 - 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets must be purchased in advance since they are limited due to COVID-19. Masks are required and they are doing temperature checks.
Click here for ticket information.
The 2020 Southern Living Idea House is a 3,500 square foot modern farmhouse in the gated community of The Ramble at Biltmore Forest.
Southern Living is owned by the Meredith Corporation, which also owns FOX Carolina.
PREVIOUSLY - Tours of the Southern Living Idea House under construction in Asheville begin on Sep. 17
