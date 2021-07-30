SOUTHERN PINES, NC (FOX Carolina) - A shooting investigation is underway after someone was shot in a parking lot, according to the Southern Pines Police Department.
Police said they were called to the 800 block of South Mechanic Street for a victim who was shot in the parking of M & S Market on West Pennsylvania Avenue.
The suspects were described as an unknown female and a male with long dreads. They left the scene after the shooting in a silver passenger car.
The police department is seeking information on this incident. Anyone who may know something is asked to call 910-692-7031.
