BALSAM, NC (FOX Carolina) - The National Park Service said Tuesday the southernmost 14 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway, from Milepost 455 to 469, will close effective immediately in a continuing effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Those closure is also in coordination with travel restrictions in place from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Great Smoky Mountains Park.
Officials said other sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway remain accessible to the public at this time.
The NPS encourages people who choose to visit the Blue Ridge Parkway during this pandemic to adhere to the social distancing guidance and other precautions from the CDC, and to continue to leave no trace of their presence along the highway.
RELATED - DuPont State Forest closes due to social distancing concerns
