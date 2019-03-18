GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Greenville native has begun a career in the U.S. Air Force, the Defense Department announced Monday.
The agency said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brittany F. Misher graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Misher is the daughter of Niki Misher of Greenville, SC., and Jerome Misher of Colorado Springs, CO.
Misher graduated from Southside High School in Greenville in 2015.
