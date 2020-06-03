GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Southside High School’s football team has made it to the final four in The Official Helmet Tournament for South Carolina.
The winner will get to move on to the national bracket, according to the SC Helmet Tourney Twitter page.
Coach Mackenzie Carter at Southside said the contest will determine which school has the most impressive helmets in the country.
“This is important to the football program and the school to show how special Southside High School is as a school and community,” Carter said.” We are trying to get our brand out there to highlight our wonderful student athletes and students. These athletes here at Southside represent the community in how hard they work day-in and out on-and-off the field. These helmets are a representation to that hard work and determination.”
Also in the final four are North Myrtle Beach, Westwood, and Clover high schools.
