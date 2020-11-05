GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Southwest Airlines began new nonstop service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport (HOU), according to GSP officials.
The new service will operate four times a week, on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, in November and December of 2020 and then six times weekly, on all days but Saturday, beginning in January 2021.
“Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport remains poised for growth, in spite of complications due to the coronavirus pandemic” said Dave Edwards, President and CEO of GSP in a news release. “We are pleased that Southwest Airlines continues to see opportunity and invest in the Upstate. We encourage travelers to take advantage of Southwest’s low fares and quality service.”
Flights will operate daily on 143-seat Boeing 737 aircraft. Tickets for these flights can be purchased at Southwest.com.
