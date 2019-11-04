Southwest to Baltimore

Southwest begins flight between GSP and Baltimore (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 4, 2019)

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – On Monday, Southwest Airlines began a new daily nonstop service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

Southwest says the new route offers passengers easy access to the nation’s capital region and connecting service to additional destinations from BWI.

Flights will operate daily on 143-seat Boeing 737-700 aircraft.

Tickets for these flights can be purchased at Southwest.com or by phone at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA.

Southwest’s flight departs GSP at 1:10 p.m. arriving in Baltimore at 2:40 p.m. Flights from Baltimore depart at 12:35 p.m. and arrive at GSP at 2:15 p.m.

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.