GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – On Monday, Southwest Airlines began a new daily nonstop service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).
Southwest says the new route offers passengers easy access to the nation’s capital region and connecting service to additional destinations from BWI.
Flights will operate daily on 143-seat Boeing 737-700 aircraft.
Tickets for these flights can be purchased at Southwest.com or by phone at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA.
Southwest’s flight departs GSP at 1:10 p.m. arriving in Baltimore at 2:40 p.m. Flights from Baltimore depart at 12:35 p.m. and arrive at GSP at 2:15 p.m.
