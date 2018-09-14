CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - 94 passengers and five crew members are okay Friday evening after their plane made an emergency landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Around 9:00 p.m., Southwest flight 4436 landed at the airport after an issue with a control panel in the cockpit was reported.
The Boeing 737, originally traveling from Baltimore to Atlanta, landed safely and no injuries were reported.
A different aircraft will take the passengers on to their destination. Meanwhile, mechanics will investigate the issue with the control panel.
A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines says an update will be expected when the new airplane takes off.
