JACKSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Southwestern Community College posted on their Facebook page Monday that the Jackson Campus was placed on lockdown after students reported seeing someone with a gun near a café.
The college said there was no active shooter situation. The school was just on lockdown.
The campus was was placed on lockdown at approximately 11:05 a.m. on after students reported seeing someone with a gun near Café ’64.
A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who serves on campus was inside the restaurant at the time.
Additional deputies were also called to the campus to investigate.
A school spokesman said no injured have been reported.
No other details were immediately available.
