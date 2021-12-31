A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.
Spartanburg bar prepares for New Year's Eve
- Tresia Bowles
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - New Year's Eve events are gearing up in the Upstate.
Over in Spartanburg, if you check out the bars, you'll notice plenty of events to get into.
However, some residents say the Omicron variant is making them think twice about going out.
Owner of Dalaney's Irish Pub, Kevin Moore, says it's business as usual.
"Definitely the new strand has changed a little bit," said Moore, "We are preparing just like we have as COVID started. Just making sure that we're doing the proper procedures."
The pub will have live music, food, and a pint or two. There is outside seating available for those who choose. And he's expecting his normal crowd—except if it rains.
"It'll definitely challenge everything," Moore said, "We will definitely see a smaller amount of people come out. People tend to stay in whenever it rains, but we're prepared. We have some areas that they can go to. We have tented areas."
Although, for those like Rajshunda Holmes, of Spartanburg, New Years Eve will look different this year.
"I usually go out and be in the club by 12 o'clock," said Holmes, "But since COVID, I'll be at home."
Holmes says she now has a child to think about, through she misses being able to celebrate.
"I'm kind of disappointed, but," Holmes said, "My mom is going to cook. And we're probably going to sit around, and cook, and play games, and just have a little family time."
Others on Main Street say they're also staying home this year, but that doesn't mean there won't be a crowd downtown tonight. Moore says he has his plan in place and hopes the customers make the best decision for them.
"If you feel comfortable, please come out. If you don't and you don't feel well, stay at home," said Moore.
Delaney's is open until 2 a.m.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina
Most Popular Stories
- Lucas Sellem, Gray News staff
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.