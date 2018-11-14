SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon announced Wednesday that two Spartanburg brothers were sentenced to federal prison for their roles in bi-coastal drug and money laundering conspiracies.

Lydon said Soeuth Ath, 46, and Sean Ath, 54, of Spartanburg were among five men who were distributing drugs in sent from California through the US Postal Service.

Evidence form 2016 showed that several packages containing methamphetamine from California were intercepted by the US Postal Inspector, prompting an investigation.

The investigation found that a group in Spartanburg with ties to Fresno and Bakersfield, California were receiving large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana from those sources.

Lydon said that over the course of the conspiracy, the five men received over 22 kilograms of high purity methamphetamine and at least 15 kilograms of marijuana for distribution in the Upstate.

Investigators found from April 2016 through January 2017, the group laundered at least $196, 500 in drug trafficking proceeds from South Carolina to California.

Five additional co-conspirators plead guilty to federal drug and money laundering charges:

Virig Chheng, 30, of Spartanburg, was sentenced to 328 months in federal prison, followed by five years court-ordered supervision

Raymond Soeng, 33, of Boiling Springs, was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of court-ordered supervision

Vilay Phabmisay, 25, of Bakersfield, California, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison, followed by five years of court-ordered supervision

Two defendants, Anthony Pan, 23, of Bakersfield, and Junior Choeun, 24, of Spartanburg, are still awaiting sentencing.

Soeuth Ath was sentenced to life in federal prison while his brother will spend 151 months in prison, followed by a five year term of court-ordered supervision.

