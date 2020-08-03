Spring Fling returns to downtown Spartanburg

 File image: A festival in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Spartanburtg said the 202) International Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The festival had been scheduled for October 2-3.

“We’ve been bringing the world together with the Spartanburg International Festival for over 30

years,” said Special Events Manager Mandy Merck in a news release. “It saddens us greatly to cancel this beloved

event that so many look forward to all year long.”

