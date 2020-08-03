SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Spartanburtg said the 202) International Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
The festival had been scheduled for October 2-3.
“We’ve been bringing the world together with the Spartanburg International Festival for over 30
years,” said Special Events Manager Mandy Merck in a news release. “It saddens us greatly to cancel this beloved
event that so many look forward to all year long.”
