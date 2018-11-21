SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Looking for an easy gift to give your loved ones this holiday season? The Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce has an idea for you.
According to the chamber, local businesses have committed to purchase more than $80,000 in "SpartanBucks", an eGift card program that aims to direct spending to local merchants.
SpartanBucks can be purchased at this link and sent to anyone via text message or email. Gift-givers pick the value, and recipients can use the eGift card to make purchases at participating SpartanBucks merchants.
“We’re excited about the possibility SpartanBucks presents, to keep money spent in Spartanburg as local as possible,” said Molly Cashman, owner of Blue Moon Specialty Foods. “From our perspective as a small family-owned business, SpartanBucks is a great way to expose our business to more people in and around Spartanburg and we are thankful for the opportunity to participate.”
A handful of merchants began accepting SpartanBucks during a test phase, and now the chamber is encouraging other merchants in Spartanburg County to register and accept SpartanBucks before the holiday season. Already, five of Spartanburg County’s major employers, representing about 20,000 workers across the county, have committed to using SpartanBucks for employee rewards, customer appreciation, and other reward programs.
“As we grow employer participation, we’ll be able to say, ‘we kept $100,000 or $200,000 in spending local,’” said Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President John Kimbrell. “We believe this can grow and make a valuable impact on local businesses.”
