(FOX Carolina) - Several cities in the Upstate and Western North Carolina are going forward with, or rescheduling Christmas Parades, due to the recent winter weather or anticipated weather this weekend.
Tuesday, December 11, the Spartanburg Christmas Parade will go ahead as scheduled at 6:30 p.m. The 3rd annual Elf Dash Fun Run will kick off the event. FOX Carolina will be a part of the parade and we look forward to seeing you there.
The City of Pickens has rescheduled their parade, originally planned for Friday December 14, to now run on Sunday, December 16, at 3 p.m. According to city officials, the parade will be followed by awards and the burial of the time capsule at the Pickens County Courthouse.
Due to winter weather, the Tryon Christmas Parade has been postponed until Wednesday, December 19, at 5 p.m.
