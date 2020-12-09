SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Free Chapel Spartanburg is giving away free 40-pound boxes of chicken to families in need on Wednesday evening.
The chicken is being handed out on a first-come-first-serve basis at the church campus on Evangel Road until 7 p.m. or until supplies run out.
