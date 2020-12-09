free chicken.jpg

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Free Chapel Spartanburg is giving away free 40-pound boxes of chicken to families in need on Wednesday evening.

The chicken is being handed out on a first-come-first-serve basis at the church campus on Evangel Road until 7 p.m. or until supplies run out.

MORE NEWS - US govt, states bring antitrust action against Facebook

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.