Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Starting this Sunday, the Spartanburg Seventh-day Adventist Church located at 1217 John B. White Sr. Boulevard will launch a free children's clothing ministry.
The church says their first quarterly shop day will be April 28 running from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. in their school and daycare gymnasium.
Parents or guardians will be given two grocery-sized bags that they can use to select clothing for their children from the collection of donated clothes and shoes.
Clothing sizes that will be available range from infant to teenager.
The church says they have over 3,000 pieces of children's clothing to give away and are expecting a large turnout.
God's Closet Director Sue Burgin states that much of the clothing has been donated by members of the church in addition to consignment shops and sales.
Burgin said,“We understand that even in a good economy, there are individuals such as single moms and families facing an unexpected financial challenge that just don’t have the money to buy the clothes their children need. We believe this is a practical way to show God’s love to those who need it most.”
The Spartanburg God’s Closet chapter will open its doors to the public once a quarter. There will be no childcare during the event, but strollers will be provided for those with small children.
The church will have a $1 per person entry fee to help defray costs of the ministry.
If you wish to make a donation to the organization, clothing donations can be dropped off on Mondays from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the church office or they can be dropped off on the shop day. The ask that the clothing be for infant-teenager aged children, clean, and gently used.
The ministry does not accept adult clothing or children’s toys.
