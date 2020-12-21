SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg City Council held a specially called virtual meeting on Monday to appropriate funding for pay raises for the police department.
Council members voted unanimously to approve the pay raises during their Dec. 14 meeting.
During Monday's meeting, council members appropriated $625,000 from the general fund to be used for police officer raises .
Heath Henderson, a former firefighter, spoke during the council meeting. He was in support of police officer raises but also asked the city council to take a look at considering raises for the city's firefighters. He said it has been more than a decade since any changes were made to the fire department pay structure.
