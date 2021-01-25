Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday night, the Spartanburg City Council unanimously voted in favor of a resolution to put up a honorary street sign in memory of a beloved crossing guard.
In late 2018, Ms. Emma Taylor was hit and killed while working her morning shift as a crossing guard outside Jesse Boyd Elementary.
Taylor, who was beloved by all the students she served, worked as a school crossing guard following a career with the Spartanburg Police Department and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.
On Thursday, January 21, Councilman Rob Rain submitted an honorary street naming application to designate the Jesse Boyd Elementary School entrance drive in honor of Ms. Taylor.
Councilman Jerome Rice signed on as the required second sponsor for the application.
According to Spartanburg City Manager Chris Story, the proposed honorary recognition is supported by both the school principal and school district leadership.
The full resolution can be read below:
