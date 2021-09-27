SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- An ordinance amendment limiting the open carry of firearms in Spartanburg passed its final reading with the Spartanburg City Council on Monday night.
The ordinance would prohibit people from openly carrying firearms during organized events or protests on public property.
City Attorney Robert Coler presented the amendment with the following statement:
“The newly enacted South Carolina Open Carry with Training Act has been reviewed by City Staff in reference to our current Code of Ordinances. Pursuant to the new Act, local governments have the authority to prohibit open carry of firearms during permitted events taking place on public property, including during protests. In light of the fact the City has offered and allowed organized festivals, parades and other special events on its sidewalks, streets and public right of ways, the City deems it is in the best interest of the City of Spartanburg and its citizens to exercise its authority given to it by the state law to prohibit the open carrying of firearms during permitted events."
The amendment will become part of the law tomorrow once it is written up, according to officials.
