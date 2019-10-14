SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg City Council officials have passed an ordinance that plans to demolish Norris Ridge Apartments, in the near future.
Council members met Monday to discuss the steps in the demolition process and how to support residents through the transition. Relocation of Norris Ridge residents will be made possible with assistance from many partners, according to the council.
Members also discussed a plan to build an attractive, safe, well-designed mixed income neighborhood in Midtown Heights to replace Norris Ridge.
The ordinance was passed unanimously.
