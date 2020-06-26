SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The City Council of Spartanburg will be holding a meeting to discuss further measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus at 2:00 p.m.
The emergency ordinance that council members passed unanimously, 7 to 0, will be similar to Greenville's.
This means that within city limits, in close contact businesses such as: restaurants, retail, salons, barber, grocery stores, pharmacies, employees will be required to wear masks.
According to the ordinance, the council recommends but does not require all persons entering all other public or private buildings to wear a face covering.
However, Council members say the residents of Spartanburg who use public transit, such as buses, will be provided masks.
Folks are exempt from the ordinance if they have underlying health issues, or religious beliefs that do not allow face coverings.
The ordinance will expire 61 days after being placed into effect, or unless it is terminated by another ordinance.
Spartanburg is the third upstate city to announce a required face mask ordinance.
