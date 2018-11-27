SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg City Councilman, Alan Jenkins is all too familiar with the concerns on Fernwood Glendale Road.
"My family and I, my wife and two daughters walk up and down this sidewalk at least once a week to come to stores,” explained Jenkins, “You see people driving fast. You see people not paying attention."
It’s a very busy area. There is a major shopping center, residential, commercial and an elementary school alongside it.
Jesse Boyd Elementary where beloved crossing guard, Emma Taylor was struck by a hit and run driver in in October; she died weeks later.
Jenkins says he has received complaints from citizens before, but now the city is trying to make the area safer and keep drivers accountable.
"The city is working with the department of transportation to come up with some effective answers for this road,” said Jenkins.
Some of those possible answers are more signage and cameras. There are no cameras in the immediate area where Taylor was hit.
Which is making it hard for investigators to find the driver right now. There is just a memorial to the crossing guard that touched so many lives.
"I can say from my personable perspective if we had video cameras at school crossings and major intersections we'd at least have a chronicle of what happened at those intersections,” said Jenkins, “We could put up signage that says slow down you're on camera."
Spartanburg District 7 leaders are onboard with additional measures being put in place near the school. Sally Jeter Greg, chief communications officer for District 7 says the district is aware of the city’s attempt at making the area safer.
"As we learned more about their findings we'll communicate that information with the families of our students at Jesse Boyd,” said Jeter Greg.
Jenkins says solutions are still in the beginning phase but the city is working on finding one now.
"It comes down to accountability. We all have to do a better job of paying attention on the roads,” said Jenkins, “Making sure we're not running red lights. Making sure we're following the appropriate speed limits. Making sure we're not distracted by our cellphones."
