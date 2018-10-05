SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg County officials said Friday that there will be scheduled mosquito sprays following several confirmed cases of West Nile.
The spray will be conducted by Spartanburg County Emergency Management and SCDHEC.
The sprays are scheduled to begin Monday, October 8 through Friday, October 12. Spraying will begin each night at 6:30 and end around 11 p.m.
Spartanburg County will notify bee keepers and residents in the affected areas via media, social media and CodeRED phone notifications.
Areas to be sprayed, to the closest cross street, will be:
- Parris Ridge Dr and Parris Bridge Rd (1 mile radius)
- Prison Camp Rd and Dorman Rd (1/2 mile radius)
- Peachtree Rd and Buck Seay Rd (1/2 mile radius)
- Crews Dr and Ransdell Rd (1/2 mile radius)
- 1st St and Maxine St (City of Spartanburg…1/2 mile radius)
Officials recommend individuals take the following steps to help prevent infection from West Nile or any other mosquito-borne illnesses:
- Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions.
- Avoid exposure during times when and in the places where mosquitoes are known to be active. Exposure to mosquitoes is most common at night and during the early morning. Some species bite during the day, especially in wooded or other shaded areas.
- Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes.
- Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, including flowerpots, clogged gutters, buckets, neglected swimming pools, plastic sheeting or tarps used to cover yard items, pool covers, wheelbarrows, children’s toys, birdbaths, old tires, rain gutters, pet bowls, and any other water-holding containers.
- Wear long-sleeved, light-colored clothing to cover the skin and reduce the risk of bites.
As of Friday, there have been no reported cases of West Nile in humans in the Spartanburg area.
MORE NEWS: $30K reward for information on five suspects who brutally assaulted an elderly couple
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.