DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Government announced they're spraying for mosquitos after one person in Duncan tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Officials said that crews are spraying within a one-mile radius from the exposure location.
Officials add that beekeepers in the area should be cautious as the spray can kill beehives. Officials said that they want to warn everyone as soon as possible so beekeepers can prepare.
Officials are also sending out a Code Red to everyone in the one-mile radius.
Officials announced the positive case via Facebook Friday. You can see the full post below.
