COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Devastation the day after Christmas, as the First Baptist Church in Cowpens caught fire Saturday afternoon rendering the church a total loss.
Fire officials say a secretary was coming into the church just after 2 p.m. and that's when she found the fire and called 911.
One day after Christmas, a dark day for Cowpens First Baptist Church as smoke filled the sky.
"Our response time was very quick but once we got here the fire had already advanced well within the first floor and into the attic. This structure has an attic and once the fire reached the attic it spread from end to end," said Cowpens Fire Department Chief Tony Blanton.
20 Fire Departments and more than 60 firefighters responded to the fire, as community members watched what some call the heartbeat of the community succumb to the flames.
"It was heartbreaking. To know that the place that I loved, went to church and learned about Gods work was ablaze," said Linda Miller, who used to belong to the church.
Miller belonged to the church for more than 35 years, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School.
As soon as she heard what was happening she drove up from Startex, SC, about 30 minutes away.
"It’s gone, you know or it’s going and you can’t replace that. You can build it back and I hope they do but the memories and what the original church stood for that’s going to be hard," said Miller.
Blanton hoping the community can still meet and pray together on Sunday.
"Just stay strong. You have a building out back that we were able to save, hopefully you can meet in that building tomorrow," he said.
Blanton did say one firefighter suffered a head injury while fighting the blaze.
There is no word on a cause yet as the fire remains under investigation, although officials do not believe it was intentional.
First Baptist Church announced on Facebook it would hold a worship on Sunday, Dec. 27 at the Broome High School Fine Arts Center.
