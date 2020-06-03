SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you're planning to vote in the June 9 primaries and live in Spartanburg County, you'll want to make sure you know where to vote because of some changes to the precincts.
Henry Laye, the director of Registrations and Elections for Spartanburg County, sent us a list of the precinct being combined ahead of the primaries. This will mean County Council District 1 will see 28 precincts reporting, while District 4 will see 19 precincts.
Here's the list of precincts combining:
- Cudd Precinct #109 will combine with Bethany Baptist Summit Church #101 on Alamo Street as the host site
- Glendale Fire Precinct #038 will combine with Eastside Baptist Church #105 on 1850 Fernwood Glendale Road as the host site
- Poplar Springs Fire Precinct #062 will combine with River Ridge Elementary School #137 at 5960 Reidville Road as the host site
- Startex Fire Precinct #090 will combine with Lyman Town Hall #051 with Pacific Place at 59 Groce Road in Lyman as the host site
- Chapman Elementary Whitney Fire Precinct #125 will combine with Whitlock Jr. high #100 located at 364 Successful Way as the host site
- Powell Saxon Una Precinct #134 will combine with Jesse Bobo Elementary #107 on Powell Mill Road as the host site
- Drayton Fire Precinct #031 will combine with the old Spartanburg High School #076 at 500 DuPre Drive as the host site
- Pauline Glenn Springs Precinct #060 will combine with Mount Calvary Presbyterian #096 at 1399 Walnut Grove Road as the host site
- Roebuck Bethlehem Precinct #119 will combine with Anderson Mill Elementary School #121 on 1845 Old Anderson Mill as host site
- Trinity Methodist Church #073 will combine with Morningside Baptist #007 on 897 S. Pine Street as host site
- Cornerstone Baptist #078 will combine with Mt. Moriah Baptist #068 on 445 S. Church Street as the host site
- Holy Communion Lutheran #083 will combine with Woodland Heights Elementary #082 on 1216 John B. White Sr. Boulevard as host site
Get more information on Spartanburg County's elections at this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.