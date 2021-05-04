DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announced that a man succumbed to his injuries from a wreck that occurred in Welford in December of 2020.
The coroner's office identified the man as 37-year-old Chavis Diggs of Spartanburg.
The incident occurred along Greenville Highway near the intersection of Spartanburg Rd., according to the coroner's office. Two men had previously died as a result of this wreck, according to the coroner.
A forensic exam is schedule for Tuesday, the coroner says.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Coroner releases names of 2 men killed when 150 mph chase in Spartanburg Co. ended in fiery crash
