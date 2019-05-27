SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is now conducting an investigation into a drowning that occurred at 191 Goldmine Road in Spartanburg County.
The Spartanburg County Coroner confirmed Monday afternoon that his office had been called to Clifton Beach amidst a search for a person who had possibly drowned the day before.
Emergency crews began searching for a person who reportedly went into the water and did not emerge at Clifton Beach, in Spartanburg County.
The Converse Fire Department, called off the search in the late hours of Sunday with no luck, though crews were back out at 9 a.m. to continue their efforts.
Monday evening the body was located by first respondents and identified as Victor Lopez-Reyes of Choloma Cortez, Honduras. The coroner says he was pronounced dead on scene.
An investigation is to follow.
