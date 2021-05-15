SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal collision that occurred along Business 85 near Bryant Road in Spartanburg County, according to a release from SCHP.
Troopers say that the wreck occurred on Saturday morning when the driver of a 2000 Toyota sedan was driving south on Business 85. SCHP says the driver traveled off the left side of the roadway, lost control of the car, traveled off the right side of the road and struck and embankment and a fence before overturning.
The driver of the vehicle was not seat belted and was ejected during the incident, according to Highway Patrol.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Keri Marie Wood of Spartanburg. The coroner says that a forensic exam is pending.
