FINGERVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County coroner says a woman has died after a collision near Fingerville Sunday evening.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. and has since shut down Highway 11.
According to coroner Rusty Clevenger, 62-year-old Terry Lee Wall of Chesnee passed away.
An exam is being performed Monday to determine the cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.