SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner announced Wednesday afternoon that a Spartanburg woman had passed away in a car accident.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Ruby Lee Martin of Center Street was involved in a single car collision at the intersection of Asheville Highway and Monks Grove Church Road in Spartanburg County.
The accident occurred at 4:00 p.m.
Martin was pronounced dead at Spartanburg County Medical Center at 4:30 p.m.
Toxicology and a forensic exam are pending at this time.
Both the coroner's office and SCHP are investigating the accident.
