ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Tyger River Correctional Institution.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger says his office was called to the prison by officials on Saturday to investigate the death of 46-year-old Michael Harold Brown of Manning. According to the preliminary investigation and autopsy, Clevenger says there appears to be no signs of trauma.
Further toxicology tests and other forensic exams will need to be completed in order to confirm a cause of death.
