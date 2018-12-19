SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County coroner is pleading with the driving public to do their part to reduce the risk of death on the county’s roads over the holidays.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Wednesday Spartanburg County had seen 68 traffic fatalities to date, and he hopes to enlist the public’s help to keep that number from rising as the year comes to an end.
Below is the full statement from Coroner Clevenger:
I know that all law enforcement is out patrolling our roads in effort to save lives in Spartanburg County. I would like to enlist the help of the public to ensure no one else dies on our roads this year since we continue to experience high numbers. The count I have for our county presently is 68 traffic fatalities.
Festive gatherings are occurring where alcohol or other party favors may be consumed. Please don't drink or take drugs and drive. If you are not the decedent, you may cause someone else a fatal injury. Please call a friend or have a designated driver. Utilize public transport services like cabs, Uber and Lyft.
People are very busy from one place to the next looking for that special gift as well as keeping up with their normal activities. Please slow down and pay attention while driving.
The drive you are taking may become more complicated if you crash and don't wear your seat belt. Cars are engineered to protect the occupant areas with the use of your seat belt. Please use them!
We want to greet everyone this holiday season with a smile and warm regards. When I and my staff are tasked with delivering death notification, the mood is somber and sad!
Respectfully,
Coroner Rusty Clevenger
